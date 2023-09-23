WWE releases may cause major changes to upcoming shows - Reports

WWE may have to make some additional changes to upcoming shows after releasing a bunch of talent this week.

The promotion is entering into a new era after merging with UFC, and unfortunately that resulted in many people losing their jobs. There were reportedly over 100 employees laid off behind the scenes, and many superstars from the main roster and NXT were let go as well.

According to a new report from Corey Brennan BodySlam, the promotion may have to make some programming changes as several of the released superstars were featured regularly on NXT's Level Up show. BodySlam reached out to sources within NXT and was informed that matches featuring released talent could be replaced before being aired.

“Not sure if any of the cut talent made those tapings, but figure we’d replace with another match before airing," [H/T: BodySlam]

Shelton Benjamin "blames" WWE star for his release

Shelton Benjamin has jokingly blamed SmackDown star Mia Yim for his release from the company.

Benjamin has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career as a WWE Superstar but wasn't used much recently by the company. The veteran captured the Intercontinental Championship three times during his time as a superstar, and Shawn Michaels has claimed that there will be a spot waiting for him in the Hall of Fame.

Following his release, Benjamin took to social media and blamed Mia Yim for his release. The two stars have a hilarious friendship and have poked fun at each other several times in the past. Yim sent a heartwarming message to the 48-year-old but he hilariously responded that it was all her fault.

"@MiaYim I blame you 🤣," he posted.

The company has undergone many changes in recent weeks as it enters a new era. Only time will tell if any of the released superstars will get the opportunity to return to WWE down the line.

