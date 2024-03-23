WWE reportedly in awe after popular tag team's recent performance; member reacts

WWE has been bringing forward some of the best young talent in the industry. And if recent reports are to be believed, the top brass of the Stamford-based promotion is quite impressed with the dynamic, young tag team on NXT.

The tag team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer has been doing splendidly well on the developmental brand. The pair recently had a top match against Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne. The talented duo defeated the No Quarter Catch Crew members to take one step closer to winning the brand’s tag team title.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Axiom and Nathan Frazer have been drawing praise behind the scenes for their brilliant performances. Some NXT officials are said to be high on Frazer’s abilities and are concerned that his opponents can’t keep up with him.

For those who may not know, Frazer joined WWE in December 2020. Trained by Seth Rollins during his initial days, the superstar has proven himself in the ring in recent months.

Meanwhile, Axiom signed with WWE in October 2019 and impressed everyone with his performances on NXT UK. He’s been among the top exports from NXT UK in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Axiom made his SmackDown debut in November last year against the high-flying Dragon Lee.

Recently, Nathan Frazer took to Twitter/X to react to reports of his fellow competitors struggling to keep up with his pace inside the ring.

"Damn, s**ks to be them.#NEVERSLOWDOWN," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

Nathan Frazer's reaction to the report.

Nathan Frazer could get his big break in WWE

WWE has kept Nathan Frazer relevant in NXT ever since his debut. The 25-year-old hasn't won any top titles in the brand, but he has had some phenomenal matches to stay afloat.

He won the NXT Heritage Cup in June 2023 after defeating Oro Mensah of the Meta-Four stable before losing it to Noam Dar. The win helped him get his first title in the company, even though it was only for a short while.

Fans could see the young superstar work with Seth Rollins on the main roster in the future. It would be fascinating to see the master and his disciple go about their business inside the square circle.

