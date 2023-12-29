WWE reportedly ends 26-year tradition with major announcement

WWE has given fans some of the best products over the years. A recent announcement from the Stamford-based company will bring an end to a 26-year tradition that has entertained fans.

The WWE Network and Peacock are two of the best places to find the company’s content. With the popularity of streaming, fans have been tuning into both services to get the best content from their favorite promotions.

Since 1997, WWE has also been reaching fans’ homes with its Home Video stable. However, a recent report by PWInsider states that the Stamford-based company will be drawing the curtains on the WWE Home Video stable.

The company announced its final DVD, Survivor Series 2023, on December 26, 2023. With the release of the DVD, the company would shutter the Home Video division.

It will be a major loss for fans who have been collecting DVDs of the company for nearly 26 years. While physical media is slowly becoming obsolete, the company will likely focus more on its streaming products.

Expand Tweet

Survivor Series: WarGames turned out to be the final premium live event of 2023. It was a top show that featured the return of Randy Orton to the ring. Fans also got to watch CM Punk return to the Stamford-based company after almost a decade.

The DVD could do record numbers as many fans will try to get their hands on the final disc from the company. It features some great matches and other contests.

WWE will be aiming high in 2024

Following the TKO Group Holdings merger, WWE will be looking to give fans some top-notch action in 2024. The fans will be treated to CM Punk’s first televised match after almost a decade in the new year.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will prove to be a treat for many fans. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will be in the race to finish their stories at the premium live event. Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, could also make her return in the coming year to further strengthen the women’s division.

It will be great to see who faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and whether The Tribal Chief drops his title in 2024 or not. LA Knight will also look to win his first title in the company in the new year.

The company could also split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to give more teams a chance to get their hands on the titles.

Do you expect big things from the Stamford-based wrestling promotion in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!