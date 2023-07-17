While WWE higher-ups have always tried to push specific performers that they see as potential stars, sometimes the fans' passion for a certain individual will be too great for them to ignore.

The star in question that has recently resonated with many fans in LA Knight. The Megastar was many's pick to win the men's Money In The Bank ladder match earlier this month.

Despite his rise in popularity, a recent report made by Wrestling Observer Radio via Wrestling News stated that the 40-year-old is still seen as a heel by company officials.

"LA Knight is really over. It’s weird, they still slot him as a heel, but they know, and everyone knows he’s a babyface. They know he’s the really big flavor of the month thing, so you might as well take advantage of it." (H/T Wrestling News)

This past Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight announced his title aspirations by calling out the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Former WWE manager likens LA Knight to an iconic Superstar

In recent weeks, LA Knight has been compared to that of one of WWE's most charismatic performers, The Rock.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said that Knight is more similar to the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I get a little bit of a Stone Cold [Steve Austin] vibe when I see him, even more than The Rock. But he's a great talker, [a] good worker, and the people like him. Even being a heel, I've seen this a lot of times. You put a performer out there, and you want people to dislike him, yet on the other hand, they go the other way. So you have to listen to them because if you continue to push him as a heel, the fans will bail on you. We don't want to see him that way, we kinda like him." [0:33 - 1:24] (H/T Sportskeeda)

This Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight will take on Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes in the United States title Invitational.

