WWE's backstage reaction to AEW releasing All In footage to 'embarrass' CM Punk - Reports

WWE's internal reaction to AEW's big announcement involving CM Punk has now reportedly been revealed.

Last week, The Young Bucks took the wrestling world by storm by making a massive announcement. This week, the duo will release the infamous backstage footage from the All In: London incident, which eventually resulted in Punk getting terminated from AEW.

The announcement has divided Wrestling Twitter with many fans wanting to see the footage while others bashing AEW for being petty towards CM Punk. As per a new report by RSN, WWE views this move as being "misguided and stupid."

"Over the weekend, AEW announced intentions to broadcast footage of the #CMPunk incident involving #JackPerry from #AEWAllIn. Following conversations with individuals within WWE, the reaction to this move by #AEW is largely seen as misguided and stupid." (H/T RSN)

CM Punk took massive shots at AEW and Tony Khan in a recent interview

Punk recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He spoke in depth about the All In: London incident with Jack Perry and shared his side of the story. He revealed what exactly happened during the infamous brawl at All In: London. Here's his comment:

“I thought I was doing the responsible thing. I didn’t punch anybody. I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, he told me to stop. Then I quit. I turned to Tony and I said, ‘This place is a f****** joke. You’re a clown. I quit.’” (H/T MMA Fighting)

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer opened up about AEW's announcement. He deemed it a move to 'embarrass' Punk and to "show that Punk's a liar."

