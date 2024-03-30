WWE set to omit traditional match from WrestleMania 40 card - Reports

With WrestleMania XL just around the corner, the excitement for the event among the fans is off the charts. However, WWE is reportedly set to omit a traditional match at The Show of Shows this time around.

In 2014, WWE introduced the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for WrestleMania 30 in honor of the late WWE legend. Former WWE Superstar Cesaro won the inaugural battle royal after eliminating The Big Show.

The Stamford-based company has organized the gimmick match on The Grandest Stage of Them All every year since its inaugural version, barring 2020. The bout did not take place at the 26th edition of The Showcase of Immortals owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley won the battle royal last year, with Bronson Reed being the final person to be eliminated.

According to recent reports, WWE is set to omit the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal from this year's WrestleMania card. In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the wrestling promotion does not have any plans for the said match.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer shares his concern about a major WrestleMania XL match

The WrestleMania 40 card features several highly-anticipated matches between top WWE Superstars. The singles contest between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso is one such bout.

The father of The Usos and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is excited about the match. Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the 58-year-old shared his concern regarding the upcoming bout between his sons. The former Intercontinental Champion believes that WWE might not give the former tag team champions enough time inside the ring.

"This is an opportunity that will live on for a lifetime, and I think it's important that [Jimmy and Jey Uso] go out there and take every single opportunity that's given to them time-wise. Because we know, as far as with WrestleMania, in my mind, I'm hoping that they don't mess with the boys' time because everybody tries to get in. That's a no-no. If you're on before me and I know that you got 10 minutes and this is the biggest show on earth and your a** go out there and go 13 minutes, now you done plugged into my three minutes. Things like that kinda came to my mind," said Rikishi.

Expand Tweet

The contest between the two real-life brothers promises to be an engaging one. It remains to be seen who will come out on top and if there will be involvement from members of The Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on the singles match between The Uso twins? it the discuss button and sound off!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE