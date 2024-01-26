WWE spreading false information about WrestleMania 40 card - Reports

WWE has been reportedly spreading false information about their WrestleMania 40 match card.

Everything is starting to gain momentum as the Road to WrestleMania kicks off at the Royal Rumble this weekend. After Saturday, some of the storylines heading into The Show of Shows will become clearer, especially with regard to the world title.

As WrestleMania approaches, a lot of spoilers and rumors are going to be made public. One such spoiler was reported by Sports Illustrated. Following this incident, SI's Justin Barrasso put out a report stating that the earlier spoiler report was based on a "deliberate attempt at misinformation."

He further stated that this misinformation is spread through WWE itself.

"I reported spoilers for Sports Illustrated yesterday regarding the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. I reported what was detailed to me by previously reliable sources. It appears this was a deliberate attempt at misinformation, or misinformation that is being spread through WWE itself," wrote Justin Barrasso.

WWE was reportedly unhappy with the Sports Illustrated reports about the WrestleMania 40 match card

The spoiler report put out by Justin Barrasso claimed that Cody Rhodes would be facing CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 instead of finishing his story. The report also suggested that Gunther would win the men's Royal Rumble match and challenge Seth Rollins at 'Mania.

WrestleVotes has since reported that although there is a possibility that the scenarios within the article could be possible, the report was criticized for its naivety. It was revealed that WWE was not happy with the report in general

"Regarding the Sports Illustrated/ WrestleMania 40 report, and after speaking to a few of my own contacts, I believe the following- those 3 matches could absolutely happen in Philadelphia. However, the 'set in stone' nature of the article is a little naive I’ve been told...Source also relayed that WWE is not happy with the report in general, especially labeling it as 'sources close to Triple H,' as if he’d be so open with this type of specific information."

The plans for WrestleMania could very well be up in the air at this moment, given that The Rock and CM Punk both made their return to WWE recently.

