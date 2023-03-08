WWE stars "intentionally avoided associating" with Vince McMahon backstage on RAW - Reports

Thanks to an unannounced backstage visit, Vince McMahon grabbed all the headlines in the aftermath of RAW, and Fightful recently revealed several interesting details regarding the reactions from the locker room.

First and foremost, talent and staff were "not prepared" to have Vince McMahon around on Monday Night RAW as they were not briefed about his appearance before and after it happened.

Intriguingly enough, many WWE higher-ups were also in the dark about Vince McMahon being at Gorilla Position. One admitted that they would have liked to have been given clues, given the controversies Vince has been involved in over the past nine months.

The most fascinating part about the Fightful Select report was regarding a few talents 'intentionally avoiding associating' with McMahon while he was at Gorilla Position. It's even more surprising to note that the stars in question did not interact with VKM despite believing they would eventually have to deal with the 77-year-old in the future.

When it came to McMahon's demeanor, the former creative head did not hesitate in greeting and saying hello to the wrestlers. It was clarified that the veteran was not seen "providing instructions, feedback, or orders to anyone," and that he was at the Boston episode specifically because John Cena was booked to return.

What's next for Vince McMahon after his newsworthy visit to RAW?

WWE's Executive Chairman has gradually returned to prominence within the company since forcing his way back into the Board in January.

As things stand, Triple H still controls the creative direction, but that doesn't mean Vince McMahon can't drop in at WWE shows. Fightful revealed that McMahon might be gaging backstage reactions with his latest visit and possibly "testing the waters" regarding future appearances.

Many talent and staff members fully expect to see more of McMahon at upcoming events; however, there is no indication as to whether he will get involved in the booking. One talent claimed that the "big tell" about VKM's status would be if he also attended the next SmackDown episode.

While time will tell what lies ahead for McMahon, his reported new look has undoubtedly sent the internet into meltdown, and you can read more on that right here.

