A beloved WWE Superstar is said to have quietly retired from WWE in-ring competition. Backstage update on Big E's status has been revealed.The former New Day member broke his neck during a match on the March 11, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. He fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, which put him out of commission for the foreseeable future.Given the nature of the injury, the 39-year-old wrestler hasn't been medically cleared to return yet. He has since shifted his focus to a non-wrestling role and has become a panelist for pre-show and post-show during premium live events.While fans are still holding out hope for his miraculous in-ring return, Big E recently told Stephanie McMahon on her podcast that his career was behind him.In a follow-up update, Fightful Select reported that people close to Big E have confirmed that he has been &quot;effectively retired&quot; for quite some time.&quot;In regards to Big E's comments about his &quot;career being kind of behind him,&quot; on Stephanie's places, multiple people close to him over the course of the last couple of years had referred to him as &quot;retired&quot; or a &quot;former wrestler&quot; when speaking to us.What did Big E say to Stephanie McMahon about his WWE career?Big E was surprised he was being invited on the What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon podcast.He didn't think he would be relevant now that he is no longer an active competitor.&quot;Thanks for having me. It's wild, you told me that earlier. I always think, and I'm not trying to do a woe-is-me thing. But I, for all the people you’ve had on, you know, I always feel like, ‘why me?’ You know my career is kind of behind me. I’m very much someone who is appreciative. I think I had a really good career. Very like proud of it.&quot;Stephanie explained to Big E that she wanted him on her podcast because of who he is as a person and how much he entertains everyone.