WWE Rumors: Hardy Boyz facing scheduling issues in their contract negotiations with WWE

It's also reported that Matt Hardy might make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd in Orlando.

Fans might not get to see the Broken Hardyz gimmick anytime soon

What’s the story?

According to Cagesideseats, after reportedly being offered a new contract by WWE, the Hardy Boyz are now facing a major issue of scheduling in their return to the promotion.

The Hardyz are optimistic at the prospect of working a full-time touring schedule. However, the promotion is yet to chalk out a plan for their remuneration and dates.

In case you didn’t know

The Hardy Boyz parted ways with Impact Wrestling on February 27 when negotiations over a new contract broke down.

Both Jeff and Matt had been instrumental in keeping TNA alive throughout 2016 with their ‘Broken’ gimmick. And many fans were surprised that Impact’s new owners decided against keeping their most prized assets in the company.

The situation, however, took a drastic turn when Impact Wrestling successfully attempted to legally block Matt and Jeff from using the Broken gimmick outside of the promotion, claiming that they had legal ownership of the intellectual property.

The heart of the matter

Sources at the promotion have revealed that it is only a matter of time till the Hardyz return to the ring. However, there still lingers a cloud of uncertainty regarding the incorporation of the ‘Broken’ angle into their storyline.

Also, the ownership of those characters and concepts is currently in dispute with Impact Wrestling’s new owners, Anthem Entertainment, which is hindering their return to the promotion.

Unless the legal battle against Impact Wrestling reaches a conclusion, the future of The Hardyz may well be in limbo and they might have to wait a longer time for their return.

What’s next?

The Matt and Jeff Hardy saga with Impact Wrestling has been dragging on for far too long but it’s very much likely that both sides will want to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

Author’s take

We can only hope that the animosity which has crept into the legal dispute, including the infamous tweet from Matt’s wife Reby Sky, will subside, and we'll get to see the Hardys continue to entertain us, be that on WWE, Ring of Honor, or any other promotion of their choosing.

