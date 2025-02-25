Sami Zayn to miss Elimination Chamber due to a serious injury following recent incident? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match at Elimination Chamber is unsanctioned. It's a deeply personal feud, and WWE does not want any accountability of what happens in the ring. However, this is the first time the former friends have involved the others' families in their rivalry.

On this week's RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he had visited The Prizefighter's house, but the latter wasn't home. However, he had a positive conversation with Owens' mother and felt truly ashamed upon returning home, given that he knew his intentions weren't good when he went. Previously, KO had visited Zayn's house but only filmed the family secretly with a rather spine-chilling message.

On the coming episode of SmackDown, the Prizefighter can call Sami Zayn to the arena and brutally assault him. He explains that while Owens visited Zayn's house, he never made any contact or conversation with a family member. On the other hand, his Elimination Chamber challenger spoke to his mother, which KO can point out was crossing the line.

While Kevin Owens' explanation may seem hypocritical, the Prizefighter is currently in the mindset that everyone is against him.

Following the assault, WWE will be forced to push their match to WrestleMania 41. This will allow the wrestling juggernaut to make the rivalry even more personal before putting them in the match together, maybe even a Hell in a Cell match.

Sami Zayn opens up about never winning a WWE World Championship

Winning a world championship in WWE is on every superstar's bucket list when they sign with the company. However, not everyone gets to become a world champion. Sami Zayn has yet to win one, and the fans agree he deserves it.

During an interview with FN Barn Burner, The Honorary Uce explained that while it would be great to win a championship, it is not something he will base his entire career upon.

"I mean, you know, I try not to live and die by these things. Of course, it would be great to win the World Title. I've even said this on TV as like in character. It would be great to win it but I can't live and die by that. It's not like, 'Oh, I had a great career but...' You know what I mean."

Sami Zayn has much fuel left in himself to continue his pro wrestling journey with WWE. Given his popularity with the crowd, it's possible Triple H will book him in a world championship storyline in the near future.

