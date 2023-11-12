Samoan WWE star secretly pulling the stings for the new Damage CTRL? Analyzing potential fallout for Bayley

The Bloodline has been WWE's most impressive faction for quite some time now. Much of the success of the stable came thanks to Roman Reigns. The Samoan superstar has proven to be incredible at gaslighting and manipulating those around him.

Another Samoan superstar may be following in The Tribal Chief's lead, except this star isn't even related to Reigns. Dakota Kai may very well possibly be pulling the strings behind Damage CTRL, and what many believe may lead to the eventual demise of Bayley within the faction.

It was revealed on Friday Night SmackDown that Dakota Kai knew Kairi Sane was joining Damage CTRL. Interestingly, she never told The Role Model that the former star was returning to WWE, or that she was helping IYO SKY. One would think Dakota would have informed Bayley of that immediately.

There's also a chance that Kai knew of Asuka's plan to betray her teammates, and join Damage CTRL on SmackDown. She seemed cool, calm, and collected, while Bayley seemed completely shocked.

Lastly, the way Dakota has been speaking to Bayley is quite Roman-like. She is gaslighting The Role Model into believing that these new additions are exactly what Bayley wants, when in actuality it seems to be far from the truth.

There's a strong chance Kai is manipulating things and pulling strings behind Bayley's back. This means she could be behind what many expect to be the betrayal of The Role Model in the future.

Damage CTRL may have a WWE superteam to contend with

While not yet confirmed, most believe that a second WarGames match will take place at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. While the previously announced bout will feature male superstars from RAW, the other match will presumably include female superstars from SmackDown.

Damage CTRL has expanded to now include five members. The injured Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY are the original three. They've been joined by Kairi Sane, who just returned to WWE, and Asuka.

Their opposition look to be a superteam of sorts, however. Three likely candidates in the potential bout are Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The trio tried to fight off Damage CTRL at the end of SmackDown, but failed. They may hit the jackpot with a top star as their partner, however, as Becky Lynch is rumored to join the squad.

The Man joining the team is a bit of an odd choice, as she's currrently part of the Monday Night RAW brand. Still, that's the reported speculation as of now. Two of WWE's Horsewomen, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi certainly make for an extremely unique and dynamic foursome that may prove to be too much for Damage CTRL to handle.

