Santos Escobar to add 2 top stars to his group against Rey Mysterio's LWO? Exploring the possibility

The LWO is divided over Santos Escobar’s actions against Rey Mysterio. The Legado Del Fantasma leader attacked his mentor this past Friday on SmackDown. Escobar also injured Mysterio’s knee by crushing it between the steel steps.

According to reports, the ongoing feud between Mysterio and Escobar could turn into a faction warfare on WWE SmackDown. LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were seen attending to Rey Mysterio following Santos Escobar’s attack.

The 39-year-old could find himself in trouble if his Legado comrades end up siding with Mysterio in the feud. With that said, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion can potentially bring Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from NXT to side with him against Mysterio, Wilde, and Del Toro.

Garza and Carrillo (collectively known as Los Lotharios) are currently heels in NXT. The two could join forces with the now-heel Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in a six-man tag team match somewhere down the line.

If Carlito jumps into the mix, which he clearly will due to his friendship with Rey, then Escobar will have to enlist a fourth member into his crew. It is possible he could get Logan Paul or even Dominik Mysterio to join the war against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Why did Santos Escobar attack Rey Mysterio? Real reason revealed

Santos Escobar targeted Rey Mysterio’s knee during the heinous assault on the November 10, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The angle was used to write Mysterio off because he had to undergo knee surgery.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is expected to remain out of action for six to eight weeks, with the Royal Rumble as the potential stage for his comeback. The Hall of Famer had a message for Escobar after he came out of the surgery.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Escobar in Rey Mysterio’s absence.

