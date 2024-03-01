Seth Rollins to appoint 26-year-old against Solo Sikoa in impromptu SmackDown match? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is advertised for the March 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The Visionary is expected to continue the build to a potential blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Let's explore a possible direction for The Visionary for next Friday's show.

It is possible Rollins could be challenged to an impromptu match by Solo Sikoa next week on the blue brand. The Visionary might answer the challenge by picking a 26-year-old rising star as his replacement against The Enforcer.

The potential opponent is none other than Bron Breakker. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could sign off on the match to mock Paul Heyman. Apparently, The Wiseman has been trying to set up a mega alliance with Breakker ever since their first interaction on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is interested in doing a feud between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker. The feud seems likely to happen now that both superstars are on the same brand as heel and babyface.

Rollins could just pick the former NXT Champion to go up against Sikoa. This could ensure that The Visionary is one step ahead of The Bloodline and once again remind Roman how he was The Architect during their time in The Shield. The Rock would also be displeased at this and may eventually decide to deal with Rollins himself. A mega brawl with all parties involved ahead of 'Mania could be one to savor for all fans.

Seth Rollins could issue a huge challenge to The Bloodline next Friday

Seth Rollins proposed to be Cody Rhodes' shield against The Bloodline in the build to Elimination Chamber: Perth. The American Nightmare called out The Rock at the PLE, but Rollins insisted they should work together against the whole group.

It is possible Rollins could propose a tag team match featuring him, Cody, The Rock, and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL during his appearance on SmackDown next Friday. It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes is also set to appear next Friday on the blue brand.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner is being advertised for three episodes of the blue brand this month, with his first appearance set for this Friday.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE