Seth Rollins to assault 2-time WWE Champion on RAW to set up a match for Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso last week on Monday Night RAW.

Despite Seth Rollins' triumph against Uso in an incredible main event, Drew McIntyre had the last laugh as he attacked both men and established himself as the most fearsome man on RAW throughout the show.

In tonight's episode of RAW, Rollins could direct his attention towards McIntyre, as the Scottish Warrior is scheduled to compete against Sami Zayn. The Visionary might seize this opportunity to launch an assault on McIntyre, deliberately laying the groundwork for a great battle at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

McIntyre's clash against Zayn was officially confirmed, as he had already directed his fury towards Zayn on the show before he assaulted Rollins and Jey.

Rollins' assault tonight could ignite a rivalry, possibly culminating in a title match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 2024. McIntyre's previous attempt to secure the championship failed at the Crown Jewel PLE. Let's wait and watch to see if McIntyre can seize the opportunity and claim the coveted title in January.

It remains to be seen if the situation will unfold as anticipated. Currently, it is merely speculation. Let's tune in to RAW to find out.

Seth Rollins could be on CM Punk's radar tonight

CM Punk's storyline continues to be complicated as the WWE attempts to create a fiercely competitive bidding war, to the point that even NXT is competing to sign him, as seen on NXT Deadline this past week. However, it appears like Punk will divulge his destination tonight.

If he joins RAW, a feud with Rollins would already be in the works, since Seth showed evident indications of dissatisfaction when Punk made his return to WWE during the Survivor Series 2023 PLE. Rollins was furious and aggressively attempted to confront Punk at the event.

WWE's intentions for The Architect and The Straight Edge Superstar will be revealed in the coming weeks. Let's wait and see what the future holds for both of them.

Would you be interested in witnessing a future confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

