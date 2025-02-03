Seth Rollins to attack a WWE Hall of Famer on RAW tonight? Exploring the chances 

Seth Rollins tried to eliminate Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble men's match, but CM Punk took advantage of their tussle and pushed both superstars over the rope. While the Second City Saint watched on from the ring, Logan Paul put Punk over the rope.

Reigns was expressing his frustrations to CM Punk for eliminating him when The Visionary executed a brutal Stomp on the former Undisputed WWE Champion before assaulting the Second City Saint as well. Luckily, Paul Heyman did not suffer at the hands of Rollins, even though the former World Heavyweight Champion had approached him as well. Instead of taking down the WWE Hall of Famer, Rollins rushed back to Stomp Roman Reigns on the steel steps.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins can explain why he snapped at Royal Rumble 2025, and call out Roman Reigns for a match. WWE has been building the rivalry for a decade now, and it might finally come to fruition this year. However, The Tribal Chief doesn't respond to Rollins's challenge, instead, Paul Heyman answers The Visionary.

Heyman uses his excellent mic skills to humiliate Rollins and shower praise on The OTC which further enrages the RAW Superstar. To ensure Roman Reigns actually responds to his challenge, Rollins attacks The Wiseman before walking backstage, sending a final message to The Head of The Table.

WWE can add a triple threat match involving Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe got a glimpse of what Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins would feel like in the ring if the wrestling juggernaut books them for WrestleMania 41.

However, what happened ringside between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Rollins seemingly paints a different story. The OTC was frustrated with the Second City Saint for eliminating him despite them having teamed up at Survivor Series WarGames. On the other hand, Rollins and Punk are always at each other's throats.

For WrestleMania 41, WWE can build a rivalry between the three superstars and book them for a triple threat match.

