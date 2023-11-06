Seth Rollins to defend his title against 4-time champion on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

After another intense title defense at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins continues to hold the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. For those unaware, The Visionary successfully defended his gold against Drew McIntyre in Riyadh. Following the match, Damian Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but Sami Zayn thwarted his efforts by stealing the briefcase.

Seth Rollins may once again put his title on the line on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, this time against Carmelo Hayes. Clues pointing to this possibility have emerged from a recent social media interaction between the two stars. Rollins seemingly expressed his willingness to face the former NXT Champion with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Expand Tweet

On tonight's show, Melo could confront Rollins and demand a title shot. The company might leverage the buzz surrounding the stars' social media interaction by booking them in a championship contest.

Rollins and the four-time champion have shared the screen many times on NXT and RAW. It remains to be seen whether a confrontation between the two will take place on tonight's edition of the red show. The upcoming episode will also include the fallout from the recently concluded Crown Jewel event.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of WWE RAW besides Seth Rollins' appearance?

Besides an appearance from Seth Rollins, tonight's edition of the red show is poised to showcase a significant fatal four-way match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet, The Miz, "Big" Bronson Reed, and Ivar will lock horns to secure a title shot.

Additionally, Becky Lynch, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther are expected to appear on tonight's show. Moreover, a scheduled match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa is set to take place.

Expand Tweet

The aftermath of Drew McIntyre's latest loss will likely be addressed as Rhea Ripley could confront him backstage following the defeat.

WWE is expected to plant the seeds for its upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series 2023, which will once again feature the much-anticipated WarGames match. Fans can expect an intriguing blend of storyline progression and buildup for the next major event, making tonight's show a crucial chapter in the path toward Survivor Series 2023.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here