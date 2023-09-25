Seth Rollins to defend his world title in major stipulation match at WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

Shinsuke Nakamura has been playing with Seth Rollins like a fiddle ever since their match at Payback 2023. After being defeated at the Premium Live Event, The King of Strong Style has been constantly denying The Visionary's offer for a rematch.

On the September 18, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW, Nakamura went up against Ricochet. The One and Only got disqualified after hitting Nakamura with a steel chair, resulting in a quarrel with the referee. Nakamura took advantage of it and hit Ricochet from behind, but Seth Rollins arrived in time to launch an attack on The King of Strong Style.

Unfortunately, Nakamura turned it around and demolished Rollins with a steel chair before slamming him on the announcer’s desk. The Visionary needed help to return to the locker room. Following that, Rollins was stopped by Byron Saxton to ask how he was feeling. This is when The Visionary snapped and claimed he was tired of Nakamura’s mind games and would do anything to bring him into the ring. Hence, he asked The King of Strong Style to choose the conditions.

Seth Rollins asked Nakamura to pick the time, place, and even stipulation, if needed, for their rematch. If The King of Strong Style wants to stay true to his word of ending Seth Rollins for good, one of the stipulations he can pick is ‘No Disqualification.’ This allows Nakamura to target Rollins’ tormented back with whatever weapon he wants, be it a steel chair or a kendo stick. Furthermore, this stipulation has not been used recently, and Fastlane 2023 can witness its comeback.

On the other hand, a ‘Last Man Standing’ match can be another dangerous pick for the current champion. He needed help to stand up after Nakamura’s ringside attack on RAW last week, and officials had to interfere in that brawl. However, a situation where no one can interfere will allow Shinsuke Nakamura to injure The Visionary without any set boundaries.

Shinsuke Nakamura has a message for Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is waiting with anticipation to know what Shinsuke Nakamura has to say about Seth Rollins’ offer. It so happens that The King of Strong Style continues to play games, even on social media.

He took to social media to send a vague message to The Visionary that does not give any hint of what he wants at all. But it is quite clear that he will address Rollins on tonight’s show.

Fastlane 2023 could be the venue where The Visionary could get dethroned if Shinsuke Nakamura plays his cards right.

What do you think of Shinsuke Nakamura's mind games? Do you think Nakamura will accept Rollins' challenge for a rematch at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!