Seth Rollins to end massive 847-day streak at WWE RAW Day 1? Exploring the chances

Seth Rollins will clash against Drew McIntyre on WWE's Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. While the title changing hands is certainly on the cards, there’s another massive record that may come to an end after the match.

It so happens that Drew McIntyre hasn’t been pinned in defeat since September 6, 2021, on WWE TV, on either of the brands. However, with Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp finisher usually keeping his opponents down for the three-count, McIntyre's run may come to an end.

If fortune favors The Visionary at Day 1, he may not only win the match, but also break the massive 847-day streak held by the Scottish Warrior. Of course, pinning Drew McIntyre isn’t going to be easy, but then again, the World Heavyweight Champion has shown his incredible ability to take down each of his opponents during his reign so far.

Seth Rollins has already defeated McIntyre, with the championship on the line at Crown Jewel 2023. However, at that point, the story was treated as another chapter of Rhea Ripley trying to get Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day. This time, McIntyre himself approached Adam Pearce to make the rematch for Day 1 official.

Seth Rollins doesn’t believe Drew McIntyre can defeat him

The WWE Universe has been enjoying Seth Rollins’ continuous run of incredible title matches. He has been representing the World Heavyweight Championship to the best of his ability, and has no plans of stopping.

The Visionary has acknowledged Drew McIntyre’s motivation to defeat him but believes that nobody can defeat him at this point in his title reign.

"A lot of what he is saying isn't wrong. And I understand where he is coming from. I understand his approach. The problem is, he's got to beat me for the World Heavyweight Championship. And right now, I dare say, I am operating on a level that is simply untouchable. So I don't care what version of Drew McIntyre we've got on Day 1. It really doesn't matter to me. And I just don't think he can do it. I am feeling like I can't be beat. I'm feeling untouchable. So Drew, I hope you bring the best out of me. You always do. I will bring the best out of you. May the best man win."

It goes without saying that the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at Day 1 will be worth the watch. Regardless of who secures the victory, both of them will give it their all and, in turn, push their legacies forward.

