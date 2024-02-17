Seth Rollins to face his former tag team partner after 754+ days at WWE WrestleMania XL? Exploring the chances

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night, and it featured several Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. On the men's side, Logan Paul battled The Miz, and Kevin Owens took on Dominik Mysterio.

Owens and Logan both won their WWE SmackDown bouts, and they will now join the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. LA Knight, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre are also part of the bout. The winner will go on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While any of the six men in the match could be a formidable foe to the champion, one of the most interesting options is for Kevin Owens to win the match and battle his long-time rival and occasional partner once again.

Rollins and Owens have gone to war many times in the past. They last competed against each other back on March 14th, 2022. If the two end up fighting over the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL, it will be their first broadcasted singles match in 754+ days.

While the pair have battled on a handful of premium live events and even more on television, their most notable match came at WrestleMania 36. Due to the pandemic, there were no fans in attendance. They would both likely want to run it back with a packed stadium watching.

A few other matches will take place at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

While the Men's Elimination Chamber Match is absolutely stacked, several other big-time bouts have been confirmed for the upcoming show in Australia. In fact, three other matches are scheduled for the show, all of which have major implications for The Road to WrestleMania.

To balance out the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, WWE will also offer the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This bout has five stars already confirmed, including Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The sixth participant will be revealed on RAW.

Two title matches are set for the big show, too. Nia Jax will battle Rhea Ripley and attempt to dethrone The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship. Additionally, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their prized Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

While there's a chance that the show will remain a four-match card, there's at least one other thing for fans to look forward to. Australia's own Grayson Waller will host The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the guests.