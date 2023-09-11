Seth Rollins to face popular star in his first world title match in 8 months at WWE Fastlane? Exploring the potential

Seth Rollins, as good a champion he is, hasn’t been able to save himself from Shinsuke Nakamura’s vicious attacks of late. The King of Strong Style has focused on attacking The Visionary’s injured back, before going after him with a rematch following Payback 2023.

On Monday Night RAW after Payback, Seth Rollins offered Nakamura a rematch but The King of Strong Style denied it. Not accepting the denial, The Visionary attacked Nakamura at the top of the ramp. Several security members, along with Adam Pearce, came out to stop the brawl. Additionally, even Ricochet came out to the ramp to save Rollins from Nakamura.

Considering Ricochet has been brought into Rollins and Nakamura’s feud, WWE can continue pushing him all the way to Fastlane 2023. In fact, a triple threat match between Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship is a great main event choice for the upcoming premium live event. Additionally, Ricochet's growing popularity with the WWE Universe can provide more momentum to the match!

It’s important to note that as of the September 4, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet has only stirred up a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The red brand showcased a singles match between Ricochet and Nakamura, where The Visionary came out to the ring to save Ricochet from The King of Strong Style. If the Stamford-based promotion is booking a triple threat match at Fastlane with these performers, the story needs to pitch Rollins against Ricochet as well, which can be the focus for the upcoming live shows.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed his reason for denying Seth Rollins’ rematch offer

When Shinsuke Nakamura refused to accept the rematch offer, the World Heavyweight Champion was visibly frustrated. He wasn’t ready to take “no” for an answer, and decided to ambush The King of Strong Style.

After their brawl, Nakamura was asked why he refused the rematch during a backstage segment, and he responded with a sinister message.

“Don’t tell me what to do. I decide when, I decide how. I destroy his future. Break him down more and then take the title.”

It’s no breaking news that The King of Strong Style wants to strip The Visionary of the title, but he also seemingly wants to finish Seth Rollins just enough, to end his in-ring career!