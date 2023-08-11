Seth Rollins to feud with 18-year veteran next? 3 reasons why it should happen!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has already cemented his legacy as a fighting champion. The Visionary had another classic against Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. He may not have to wait much longer to meet another challenger for the world title.

Seth Rollins was namedropped by Kofi Kingston as a possible opponent during a recent episode of WWE's The Bump. The 18-year veteran might step up to challenge The Visionary for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins and Kofi Kingston have only had one singles match against each other in their WWE career to date. The two took on each other in a title unification match on the April 8, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Here's why the match should happen between the two proud fighters:

#1. Seth Rollins is the perfect opponent to turn Kingston back into a solo star

Rollins versus Kingston for the world title should take place somewhere down the line. It's been years since The New Day star competed in a singles title match. A potential feud between the two might just be the kick Kingston needs to re-establish himself as a singles star.

A match between the two stars could enthrall fans as both are acrobatic high-flyers and superb in-ring technicians. In Kingston, Rollins will find an opponent who could match him step for step.

The promo battle between the two stars will also be one to look out for, as Xavier Woods will also potentially chime in from time to time with his takes.

#2. The champion needs a fresh challenger

Rollins has thus far defended his title against heels on weekly television. The Drip God needs a fresh opponent, and few can be better than Kingston, who recently returned from injury. After his recent feud against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, seemingly behind him, a new challenge awaits the champion.

Kingston is experienced, having been a world champion himself. The match, should it happen, will only add to the credibility of both superstars as incredible performers.

#3. They can have a filler feud

Finally, Seth Rollins can always benefit from a filler feud while WWE finds the next long-term opponent for him. The 37-year-old star can put his title on the line against a veteran in Kingston in a rare face-versus-face championship match.

The mutual respect between them will be heartwarming, while Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at the opportune time could also get fans all riled up.

It will surely add to the credibility of Rollins and showcase his versatile nature once again. The Visionary could also get a run for his money from Kingston, who will be determined to prove his worth once again. Cheered on by Xavier Woods and perhaps a returning Big E, the title feud will have fans at the edge of their seats.

Kingston could finally realize his unaccomplished dream and avenge the squash loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar from a few years ago.

