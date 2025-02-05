Seth Rollins to form Shield 2.0 with 6-foot WWE star, Adam Pearce’s new signing? 4 Things Kevin Owens can do after taking out Sami Zayn on RAW

Kevin Owens assaulted Sami Zayn in the final moments of RAW on Netflix on Monday, after the latter lost to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. KO injured his former best friend with a piledriver and ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

As the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to return at some point during the Road to WrestleMania, we take a look at four things the former World Champion can do following his assault on Sami Zayn.

#4. He can form an alliance with Seth Rollins, aka The Shield 2.0

This scenario could happen only if Seth Rollins eventually turned heel. It is not unlikely to happen, especially if he goes into a Triple Threat Match with Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Reigns could interfere at Rollins' match against Finn Balor and cost him the spot at the Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for a match at 'Mania. The Visionary could then snap again and seek revenge on The OTC.

He would then align with Kevin Owens, who doesn't like Roman Reigns either, and would form Shield 2.0, targeting not only Reigns but CM Punk and Sami Zayn as well.

#3. He could qualify for the Elimination Chamber match

If Jey Uso chooses to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will look for an opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This opponent could be Kevin Owens.

KO would first need to win the Elimination Chamber; thus, he could go to SmackDown Friday and have a qualifying match to enter the match.

This scenario would allow Zayn to return at some point and cost him the victory either in the Qualifying Match or inside the Chamber, taking revenge and opening the way for a match at WrestleMania 41.

#2. KO could secretly join Monday Night RAW

Following his loss to Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens could move to Monday Night RAW for his next storyline. This could be linked not only with Sami but also with other RAW Superstars.

Owens could discuss with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and join the red brand through the Transfer Window. Still, what he would do in the red brand remains to be seen. The plan is for Sami and KO to collide at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Kevin Owens could target Jey Uso next

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and has targeted Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Before that, the Yeet Master might have to deal with another superstar in Kevin Owens.

KO could target Jey next following his assault on Sami Zayn. This would kick off a new feud between Uso and KO, but it could also help WWE Creative build some tag team action as well, where Jey Uso and Sami Zayn would team up with Kevin Owens and The Ring General en route to their respective matches at WrestleMania 41.

With that in mind, Monday on RAW will shed more light on the plan for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

