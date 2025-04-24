Seth Rollins’ former protégé to unveil himself as Paul Heyman Guy and join his WWE stable? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins crushed Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night One of WrestleMania 41. After having Paul Heyman join him after betraying his Tribal Chief and his best friend, The Architect got Bron Breakker on his side on this week’s RAW. Now, there is a chance that another wrestler, Austin Theory, could unveil himself as a Paul Heyman Guy and join The Visionary.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman delivered the closing segment of this week’s red-branded show. The Revolutionary bragged about winning his Triple Threat match in the first night’s 'Mania main event. He also flaunted having The Wiseman on his side, but CM Punk entered the arena for revenge. His attack only ended up with him getting Curb Stomped.

Roman Reigns followed shortly after and landed a Spear on his former Shield brother and a Superman Punch on Heyman. The OTC lined up to Spear his former Wiseman, but ate a Spear from Bron Breakker as well, who joined Seth Rollins as a new Paul Heyman Guy. The Dog of WWE Speared Reigns through the barricade into the timekeeper’s area before pushing him into the ring again, where Seth Rollins Curb Stomped him.

While The Visionary hasn’t named his faction so far, he could soon add Austin Theory to his ranks. The former United States Champion is widely regarded as The Architect’s protege alongside Nathan Frazer. Moreover, A-Town has also secured a victory over Rollins back in January 2023, to retain his United States Championship at the time.

Notably, Theory has worked with The Visionary before during his Monday Night Messiah gimmick, alongside Authors of Pain and Buddy Matthews. Moreover, the former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion was also endorsed by The Wiseman during his EVOLVE days. Thus, Austin Theory could join Seth Rollins’ potential faction as a new Paul Heyman Guy. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Seven-time WWE Women’s World Champion could also join Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman turned heel after they unveiled their true colors on the first night of WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, the second night of The Show of Shows saw the return of Becky Lynch. The Man teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Notably, Lynch wasn’t the original teammate of the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Instead, she was filling in for Bayley, who was ambushed by unknown persons moments before ‘Mania kicked off on Night One. The duo of Irish wrestlers then went on to dethrone The Judgment Day to become the new doubles champs of the Women’s division.

However, the very next day on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez asked the new champs for a title rematch. Surprisingly, The Judgment Day duo won, becoming four-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, the highest by any team in the company’s history.

Losing a title within just 24 hours didn’t sit right with Becky Lynch. Since it was Lyra Valkyria who got pinned by Morgan in the end, the former seven-time Women’s World Champion unleashed a beatdown on the young star. She left the Women’s IC Champ battered in the ring, landing several Manhandle Slams on her.

Having turned heel, The Man could join her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, to aid him in his cause to save the business of pro wrestling. With Lynch on his side, The Visionary and Paul Heyman will have an iron grip on the Women’s division as well.

While this is also speculative, it would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Lynch and Rollins.

