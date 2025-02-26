Seth Rollins to get an upset victory, personal feud to be revisited? 4 directions for The Visionary on The Road to WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins is one of the WWE Superstars many fans are excited to see at WrestleMania 41. Although he doesn't have any set feuds yet, his appearance at The Show of Shows is already expected. With this in mind, he can get involved with other superstars en route to the April premium live event.

Seth Rollins has been in a storyline with several superstars for the past few months, seemingly preparing for possible feuds at WrestleMania. At Royal Rumble 2025, he was engaged in a brawl with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and recently on RAW, he confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. From the looks of it, there are multiple options for him at 'Mania 41.

For this list, we will look at four directions for Seth Rollins on The Road to WrestleMania 41:

#4. Seth Rollins to gain an upset victory at Elimination Chamber 2025

As mentioned above, Seth faced Cody this week on RAW where the former made it clear that he is eyeing the Undisputed Championship. Interestingly, this confrontation got some fans interested in a title match between both men.

Rollins is one of the many high-profile stars who will participate in the Elimination Chamber. He will be joined by Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and the favorites to win the match, CM Punk and John Cena. However, the upcoming premium live event can shock fans by crowning Seth as the winner, who will eventually face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Rock to get involved in Seth Rollins' possible WrestleMania 41 match

If The Visionary does end up winning the Elimination Chamber and in turn, feuds with Cody Rhodes, one man who he might come across is The Rock. In a previous SmackDown episode, it was shared that The Final Boss is also eyeing Rhodes. If The American Nightmare ends up denying his former rival and proceeding with Rollins at 'Mania, that doesn't entirely guarantee that Dwayne Johnson won't make his presence known.

During the title match, The Final Boss can get involved, causing a disqualification. Although Rollins won't win the title, this can place him in an interesting feud with The Final Boss, whom he also had a history with last year at WrestleMania XL.

#2. Seth Rollins can run it back with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble [Image Credits: WWE.com]

If there's a feud any fans would like to revisit involving The Visionary, it would be against Roman Reigns. Their history within and after their time in The Shield is rich. Seth was also the only singles loss The Tribal Chief had as champion. From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion is already building another feud between them.

Reigns is currently away from television after Rollins injured him during their Rumble brawl. At Elimination Chamber, The Tribal Chief can return and target his former Shield teammate to settle their score, resulting in a singles match at WrestleMania.

#1. WrestleMania 41 to get a major triple-threat match

Another likely match that might take place at 'Mania 41 is a triple-threat between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns following their Rumble brawl. Since all men have a history with each other, in and out of the ring, little build-up is required to garner tension.

With Elimination Chamber approaching, Reigns can return, and not just attack Rollins, but also Punk, who will be participating in the Chamber as well in hopes to finally get his WrestleMania main event. After this, a feud between all three can occur for an eventual triple-threat match at The Show of Shows.

