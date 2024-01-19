Seth Rollins' injury to force 38-year-old WWE star to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 instead of his planned opponent? Exploring potential twist

There has been a lot of talk about Seth Rollins' recent injury within the WWE Universe, with his spot at WrestleMania 40 hanging in the balance.

The Visionary suffered a left leg injury during his match against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW this week. The extent is currently unknown, with the possibility of a long-term layoff yet to be ruled out. As a result, Rollins' status for The Show of Shows is currently in doubt.

If the World Heavyweight Champion is forced to miss WrestleMania 40, WWE must ensure CM Punk has a strong replacement opponent. The Second City Saint looked set to face Seth Rollins at the mega event.

One option could see Cody Rhodes face Punk in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40. This would ensure The American Nightmare's plan of facing Roman Reigns in Philadelphia does not happen, with The Tribal Chief defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Rock instead.

Rhodes can then state that his story is not finished even if he defeats CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. This would simply be a high-profile diversion caused out of necessity because Seth Rollins got injured.

The second-generation star can hold the World Heavyweight Championship for a while before losing it and finding a way to move to SmackDown so he can finally challenge Roman Reigns. Not bad for an alternative, eh? Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare going forward.

Seth Rollins has missed a WrestleMania due to injury before

The best-case scenario would obviously be that Seth Rollins is healthy enough to wrestle CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. However, if it does not come to fruition, it would not be the first time something similar has happened.

The Visionary knows the feeling of a world title reign being cut short due to injury. It happened to him back in November 2015 when he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a Live Event in Ireland. This instantly ended Seth Rollins' first WWE Championship reign while ruling him out for over six months.

This meant that the former Shield member would miss WrestleMania 32, where he was likely set to face Triple H. Eight years later, another WrestleMania dream match is in danger of being postponed. Hopefully, Rollins' injury is not severe, and he can return to the ring as soon as possible.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

