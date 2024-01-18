Seth Rollins' injury to lead to massive CM Punk match at WrestleMania against returning superstar? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins suffered an injury this week on WWE RAW, and now fans are worried about the plans that were in place for him and CM Punk at WrestleMania. However, all may not be lost, and there may be a backup plan for Punk if the match against Rollins falls through.

The Visionary defended his title on WWE RAW in a match during which he suffered an injury. While he was able to win against Jinder Mahal, it also threw into doubt all the plans that had been waiting for him before that. There are reports surrounding Seth Rollins where it was said that he injured his left leg and was walking with a limp.

It should be noted that Rollins vs. Punk was not officially announced for WrestleMania 40, but fans had assumed that was the direction the company was heading given the feud between the two.

If, unfortunately, Rollins can't compete at The Show of Shows against CM Punk, there's only one name that automatically fits into the role of his perfect opponent - John Cena.

The two stars are very familiar with one another, given their history. They have had some of WWE's most iconic matches against one another, including the one at Money in the Bank in Chicago, where Punk left with the title, blowing a kiss on the way out.

Cena's been absent since his last loss in WWE, and there has been speculation that he was retiring. If that is the case, there might not be a better match for the star than against someone with whom he had one of the most defining feuds of his career.

CM Punk and John Cena have more than just a few reasons to feud and were this match to take place, it would surely attract the attention of not only current fans but even those who might have lapsed since they last faced each other.

CM Punk vs. John Cena could be one of the only matches that replace Seth Rollins

At this time, there's no certainty surrounding Seth Rollins' status for WrestleMania 40. While there are rumors, fans will hope that he recovers in time to face The Voice of the Voiceless.

However, should he be unable to do so, Punk vs. Cena might be the only match that makes any sense. At this time, Roman Reigns will be busy with either The Rock or Cody Rhodes. Adding Punk to that equation does not make sense.

While there are feuds he could have against others, none would fit the bill more than his old rivalry reigniting against The Cenation Leader.

