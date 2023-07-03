Seth Rollins' karma to come full circle at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Next challenge can be tougher

Although Seth Rollins recently defeated Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, there's a possibility the former won't walk in SummerSlam 2023 as champion. If karma works magic, he might even be out in the lead-up to the upcoming premium live event.

One moment that fans remember the most when it comes to The Biggest Party of the Summer is Finn Balor's SummerSlam 2016 win against Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion. Unfortunately for The Demon, he relinquished the title the following day after having suffered a shoulder injury during the aforementioned bout. This moment was even mentioned during their recent Money in the Bank feud, and it could even be used once more.

Seth Rollins' SummerSlam 2023 challenge could be in the form of Demon Balor again. Both men could have a rematch, but this time, with The Demon, who could even win the title. Seth could also work an angle where he "suffered an injury" and build a comeback program.

Seth Rollins may have a better SummerSlam 2023 compared to last year

Rollins: SummerSlam 2016 vs SummerSlam 2022

Another unforgettable SummerSlam moment occurred last year, also involving Seth. The Visionary was supposed to have a match with Matt Riddle, but the bout was canceled days before the event.

On a WWE RAW episode, both stars brawled, and the Stamford-based promotion announced the match had to be postponed since Riddle suffered "an injury." Reports later emerged that this was due to creative differences, even because he failed a drug test before the event.

Although their match was postponed, they met each other during the event for a small brawl inside the ring. Fast forward to SummerSlam 2023, it looks like Rollins will finally have an actual match for the event.

Finn Balor may have another opponent for SummerSlam 2023 aside from Seth Rollins

Aside from The Visionary, Balor has also not seen eye-to-eye with his fellow Judgment Day member, Damian Priest. During Money in the Bank, they even had a face-off after Finn's match.

Damian won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the beginning of the event and later appeared during Balor's title match against Seth Rollins. The Prince thought Damian was about to cash in on him, which resulted in distraction. Rollins took advantage of his opponent's confusion and captured the victory.

Although Damian later explained that his actions were to pressure Seth, Finn may not take this kindly. From the looks of it, it's only a matter of time before the implosion of the Judgment Day occurs soon.

It remains to be seen if Rollins and Balor will fight again at SummerSlam 2023 or if another name will step in against the World Heavyweight Champion.

