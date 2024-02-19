Seth Rollins to lose his title to 5-time Tag Team Champion due to his former Shield partner? Potential explored 

Seth Rollins has been a force to reckon with as WWE's World Heavyweight Champion. However, The Visionary may lose his title to a 5-time Tag Team Champion due to his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns.

The name in question is The Rock. The Brahma Bull's recent return hasn't gone down well with many, including Seth Rollins. The Architect recently claimed that The People's Champion returned only because WWE was doing record numbers. Rollins added that the company didn't need the 5-time Tag Team Champion.

Seth Rollins also had a heated exchange with The People's Champion at WrestleMania XL Kickoff. Later, The Architect called out The Rock for using his power to influence bookings. Given the recent turn of events, it wouldn't be surprising to witness a potential blockbuster match between The Rock and Seth Rollins.

The Great One could replace one of the participants in the Elimination Chamber match after injuring him. Following that, he might win the whole thing to challenge The Visionary for his title at WrestleMania 40.

If that happens, The Rock might dethrone Rollins due to interference from Roman Reigns. The former Shield member could make his presence felt during Rollins' potential match against The Great One to cost him his title.

One should note that these are mere speculations at this point, and we will have to wait and see how things transpire on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

What did Seth Rollins say about The Rock's return?

Seth Rollins recently opened up about The Rock's WWE return.

On the NFL Network, the World Heavyweight Champion fired several verbal volleys at The Rock. Rollins said The People's Champion could go back to Hollywood because the company didn't need him.

"Look it up. There's data behind that. Look at the numbers. Who has been on Monday Night RAW in the last ten years more than anybody? It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in and take what he wants, he can take his little piece and go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we got this thing — We don’t need you. We love to have you, but we don’t need you, big guy," said Rollins. [H/T: WrestleZone]

With The Visionary taking shots at The Rock, a potential match between the duo makes sense. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want The Rock vs. Rollins to happen at WrestleMania 40?