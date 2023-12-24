Seth Rollins to lose his title to 6-time champion due to 45-year-old WWE legend? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at WWE RAW Day 1. However, The Visionary may lose his title to The Scottish Psychopath due to a 45-year-old WWE legend.

The veteran in question is none other than CM Punk. As you may know, the current World Heavyweight Champion has had a tumultuous relationship with The Best in the World. Rollins has fired verbal volleys at Punk on several occasions in the past, labeling him a "cancer" and a "jerk."

Given the history between them, it wouldn't be surprising if Punk makes a surprise appearance during Seth Rollins' match at the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW to cost him his title. The creative team could have The Voice of the Voiceless interfere in the match, resulting in McIntyre taking advantage of the situation to win the title.

While rumors of a potential feud between the former AEW star and The Architect have been doing the rounds since Punk's return to WWE, we've already seen the Stamford-based promotion tease a WrestleMania match between the duo. And this angle could act as a catalyst, laying down the breadcrumbs for a volatile feud between them.

Seth Rollins' take on his reaction to CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series 2023

While the majority of fans were elated with CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins didn't seem too pleased. The Visionary reacted furiously, expressing his displeasure at Punk's return as WWE personnel tried holding him back.

Later, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed that he was just as shocked as fans to see Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion before apologizing to fans for his extreme reaction.

"I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day, but in the moment, I was extremely emotional. It was a very raw, real, and emotional response. Did I go too far? Maybe. But it was what it was, and I can't take it back. I wish I handled myself with a bit more composure, but I can't take it back. All I can do is apologize to our younger audience and their families if I offended anybody," he said.

Do you want Seth Rollins to lose his title to Drew McIntyre? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here