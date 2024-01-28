Seth Rollins to lose his title to 6-time champion on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins picked up an unfortunate injury during his clash against Jinder Mahal two weeks ago on WWE RAW. Following that, The Visionary made an appearance on the go-home edition of the red brand before Royal Rumble to address the WWE Universe about his injury.

With Seth being in a vulnerable state, it seemed like a golden opportunity for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, that didn't happen.

This led to fans scratching their heads as they failed to understand WWE's reasoning behind it. Several fans even took to social media to call out WWE and Damian Priest for the same. Nonetheless, could The Archer of Infamy learn from his mistakes and finally cash in his contract on Rollins on WWE RAW following the Royal Rumble?

Given WWE is reportedly planning a blockbuster match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, plus The Visionary wanting to fight through his injury until then, Priest cashing in his contract to dethrone Rollins soon seems highly unlikely.

Given his injury, WWE wouldn't want to take any chances that could jeopardize Rollins' rumored match against Punk at WrestleMania. Fans should expect WWE to protect the current World Heavyweight Champion until The Show of Shows.

Wrestling veteran wanted Damian Priest to cash in his MITB briefcase on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

With Seth Rollins' future uncertain due to his injury, wrestling veteran Bully Ray wanted WWE to have Damian Priest cash in on The Visionary on WWE RAW last week.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the veteran said:

"My suggestion was to do the in-ring like they did last night, and have [Damian] Priest cash in last night because I think they're in a state of flux. Is Seth going to be okay? Are they taking a risk with this, are they hoping and praying and they have their fingers crossed? I don't know."

With Priest shying away from cashing in his contract on WWE RAW last week, it will be interesting to see when The Archer of Infamy decides to finally cash in his coveted briefcase.

Do you want CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins to happen at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

