Seth Rollins to lose his title at Fastlane but not to Shinsuke Nakamura? Analyzing potential hint

The Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event is just a few hours away, following the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Fastlane match card is already a blockbuster, featuring a World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match. However, if the Visionary retains his title against the King of Strong Styles, despite this, he may still be at risk of losing it to Damian Priest.

The belief in this possibility arises from the recent edition of the blue brand, where The Judgment Day member was seen closely watching the Fastlane promo between Nakamura and Rollins backstage. This has led fans to speculate that Priest might cash in his contract and compel the winner of that bout to compete against him at Fastlane.

However, despite this tease, it is highly unlikely that Mr. Money in the Bank will cash in his contract at this event.

One potential reason for this could be the company's decision to delay the cash-in for The Archer of Infamy. According to reports, a cash-in by Priest will be heavily teased in December. It appears that WWE has no immediate intention of taking away the Money in the Bank briefcase from The Judgment Day member.

However, it is important to note that there might be a potential tease or even a confrontation from Priest after the match, but it is unlikely that things end up with Priest cashing in his contract.

Moreover, Damian is also set to defend his Undisputed Tag Team Titles, alongside Finn Balor, against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the show, which makes the probability of Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract quite negligible.

What else WWE has in store for Fastlane 2023

Besides the clash between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, alongside The Judgment Day defending their Tag Team Titles, the card of the upcoming Premium Live Event is stacked with some of the biggest superstars in the company.

John Cena, along with LA Knight, is set to face Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa in a traditional tag team match. Moreover, IYO SKY will defend her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple-Threat match.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, along with their mystery partner, will take on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a Six-Man tag team match. There is also a high belief that the mystery partner might be the return of Carlito to the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite this matchup card, there is also significant anticipation for the surprise appearances of Randy Orton and Jade Cargill at Fastlane 2023. Reports have stated that Cargill is expected to appear on this show, although there is no information regarding Randy Orton's status for this event.

Overall, the Premium Live Event seems to be a fully stacked show with expectations of lots of twists, turns, and surprises.

