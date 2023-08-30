Seth Rollins loses his title, new Judgment Day member? 5 bold predictions for WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 2, 2023, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Over the last few weeks, RAW and SmackDown have witnessed several feuds, which have led to big matches being booked at the upcoming premium live event.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rey Mysterio are some of the many big names competing at Payback 2023. While the outcome of the matches at the premium live event is unknown, in this article, we will look at five bold predictions for WWE Payback 2023.

#5. Bronson Reed helps The Miz at WWE Payback 2023

LA Knight's feud against The Miz is crucial for the push the former is set to receive. Over the years, Miz has been WWE's go-to guy whenever the promotion has aspired to push a superstar. Hence, the WWE Universe will expect Knight to register a victory over his opponent at Payback 2023.

However, there is a chance the outcome of this match might not be in Knight's favor. At WWE Payback, Bronson Reed could interfere and help The Miz win against LA Knight. This scenario would help WWE extend the rivalry, and considering The Megastar has lost unexpectedly prior to this, it won't be an issue for him.

#4. Becky Lynch loses to Trish Stratus

Many expect Trish Stratus' match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback to be her last. If that's true, then the former would like to go out on a high. While Lynch is a favorite to win the bout on paper, there could be a scenario where the company books Stratus to defeat The Man at Payback 2023.

If this scenario takes place, Becky Lynch could move to NXT and feud with Tiffany Stratton. This would align with WWE's idea of pushing the developmental show as a main brand. Lynch could also go on and win her first-ever NXT Women's Championship. Overall, the Irish wrestler's move to the yellow brand could lead to a revival story.

#3. The Judgment Day finds a new member

At Payback 2023, Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Since winning the Tag Titles at WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn have dominated their reign. And given the tensions between Priest and Balor, many believe they won't be able to win at the premium live event this Saturday.

However, this situation could favor The Judgment Day if JD McDonagh interferes and helps Balor and Priest. Over the last few weeks, McDonagh has come to the aide on several occasions. Helping the heelish faction at Payback 2023 could help the Irishman become a member of the stable.

#2. Austin Theory becomes United States Champion

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, when Rey Mysterio replaced an injured Santos Escobar to beat Austin Theory and win the United States Championship, many did not believe their eyes. After all, Mysterio had ended Theory's long reign. This led to many believing the luchador would hold the belt for quite a while.

However, at Payback 2023, it won't be a surprise to see Theory beat Mysterio and win back his title. If this happens, the 26-year-old could eventually be booked in a feud with LA Knight, which fans wished to see. A rivalry between Knight and A Town Down would be good for the careers of both superstars.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura wins his first World Championship in WWE

When Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut in 2017, the Japanese wrestler gained popularity and was cheered by fans. The response Nakamura received led to many believing he would become World Champion soon. Sadly, that never happened.

At Payback 2023, Nakamura's fate could change for good. Considering Seth Rollins has a back injury, WWE could book the World Heavyweight Champion to lose his title at the premium live event this Saturday. This will give Rollins enough time to recover, and meanwhile, Nakamura could feud with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre as champion.

