Seth Rollins to make a huge WrestleMania 41 announcement? 4 Things The Visionary can do on WWE RAW after snapping at Royal Rumble 2025

Seth Rollins had to bite the dust at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Visionary lost the 30-man battle royal in the final minutes of the match. In an attempt to throw his arch-rival Roman Reigns over the top rope, Rollins got eliminated by CM Punk along with Reigns.

This was a golden opportunity for Seth Rollins that he missed. Now, the Road to WrestleMania main event becomes tougher for him as he has to combat several challengers for the top spot at the grand event.

This article will detail four things Seth Rollins can next do on WWE RAW following his loss in the Royal Rumble match.

#4. Claim his spot for Elimination Chamber 2025

The first task Seth Rollins will likely tackle on Monday Night RAW is to assert his claim for the Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event. John Cena has already announced his participation in the Elimination Chamber match.

In tonight's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins might confront CM Punk and Roman Reigns for standing in his way of winning the Royal Rumble match. He can then stake claim to win the Elimination Chamber 2025 and subsequently main event WrestleMania 41.

#3. Confront CM Punk for WrestleMania 41 match after Royal Rumble snub

Rollins and Punk faced off in a match on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, which The Visionary lost. However, the animosity between them remains to date and it just got worse at Royal Rumble.

After being eliminated, an angry Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to Roman Reigns and then exchanged fists with CM Punk before pinning him down with a superkick. Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins can once again reignite his feud with CM Punk and challenge him to a showdown at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Feud with Roman Reigns for a potential clash at WrestleMania 41

A storyline of betrayal and trust has been teased between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for a long time. At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns got revenge on Seth Rollins for a betrayal that The Visionary had committed against Reigns nearly a decade ago.

If Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins both fail to win the Elimination Chamber, Rollins can again attack Reigns and challenge him to a feud at WrestleMania 41. This would be a perfect cinematic match, bringing two former friends to a stand-off once more after a decade.

#1. Seth Rollins might feud with CM Punk and Roman Reigns at 'Mania 41

A teaser for a Triple Threat contest at WrestleMania 41 was indeed given at Royal Rumble 2025. The three engaged in a brutal beatdown outside the ring, with Rollins taking down both Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

This led many fans to believe that a Triple Threat match was on the cards at WrestleMania 41. If neither of these superstars wins the Elimination Chamber, there’s a strong chance they’ll clash at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen who ultimately emerges as the winner among them.

