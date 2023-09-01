Seth Rollins to make special appearance on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins may not be exclusive to SmackDown, but he can always show up if WWE needs him on the blue brand. The Visionary could make an unexpected appearance on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before Payback 2023.

The Visionary might appear on SmackDown tonight to set up a huge tag team match involving John Cena against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at WWE Superstar Spectacle. All four superstars will be in action at the September 8 event in Hyderabad, India.

Moreover, with Bray Wyatt’s funeral service expected to take place between tonight and next week, The Visionary and other WWE stars might skip upcoming shows to pay their respect to the Wyatt Family Patriarch.

Tony Khan has reportedly already allowed AEW talents to skip the next two episodes of Dynamite for Bray Wyatt’s funeral. Windham Rotunda passed away in his sleep after a heart attack on Thursday, August 24.

Promotions around the world, including WWE and AEW, paid tribute to the former Universal Champion. Triple H brought Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan to SmackDown for the Bray Wyatt tribute show on August 25, 2023.

Other stars such as Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss paid video tributes to their late friend. WWE also released a 35-minute video on YouTube and other social media channels of superstars remembering the career of the Eater of Worlds.

Seth Rollins will defend his world title at Payback 2023

The Visionary will be in action this Saturday at Payback. Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh, PA.

The King of Strong Style has had the advantage over the Drip God in the buildup to their match at Payback. Nakamura has constantly targeted Seth Rollins’ injured back to weaken him before their math for the title.

WWE may have already spoiled the outcome of the match. You can read more on that here.

