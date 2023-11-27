Seth Rollins' next opponent to be decided in huge WWE RAW main event (without CM Punk)? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE. He holds arguably the second most prestigious title in the company, the World Heavyweight Championship. He won the title earlier this year at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia and has held onto it ever since.

The Visionary has defended his belt against many of WWE's best superstars, but the title was not on the line at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. However, now that the event has ended, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may explore who Rollins' next opponent will be, and it might not be CM Punk.

Instead, Seth's four partners from the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023 may battle it out to decide the next challenger for his title. Given that Rollins' team won in the cage structure, it would be logical for Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton to be rewarded with a potential title opportunity.

The four talented stars could clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match. This could be interesting, as Randy Orton and Jey Uso have a past together, courtesy of The Bloodline injuring The Viper. Not only that but Rhodes and Orton appear to be good friends despite a rocky past.

While many fans would hope CM Punk will be Seth's next challenger, it may be too soon for the two to clash. WWE does not have a major event until the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, so the bout may be saved for that show.

CM Punk has been confirmed to appear on WWE RAW

The fans are still in disbelief over the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Before the final minutes of the show, it was already an all-time great event with the returns of Randy Orton and R-Truth, two epic WarGames Matches, and several other quality bouts.

Still, the most memorable moment had to be when the credits hit, and the show was seemingly over, but instead, CM Punk's theme music played. The Chicago fans erupted as he walked out on the ramp. Now, fans already know when they will see him next.

CM Punk will be appearing on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held live in Nashville, Tennessee. This was confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment courtesy of a social media post sent out hours earlier.

There is currently no indication of what The Straight Edge Superstar will do upon his return to the red brand. Will he have a live microphone in his hand? Will he address his former employer? There are many exciting directions his return could take.

