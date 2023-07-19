Seth Rollins' past to haunt him after 8 years at SummerSlam? Exploring massive swerve

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Their potential feud-ender looks set to be a great battle, but a certain external force could ruin it for both men.

As the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Damian Priest has teased cashing in his contract at The Biggest Event of the Summer. While it is presumed he'd do so after Balor's match with Rollins, what if The Archer of Infamy cashes in mid-match?

While both stars are down, Priest can make the World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam a triple threat before easing his way to the win. This is precisely how Seth Rollins won his first WWE Championship, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Damian Priest giving Seth Rollins a taste of his medicine would be a fantastic callback to the Heist of the Century, especially considering the storyline implications. Finn Balor will not be happy at his opportunity being stolen from him again.

Furthermore, the tension of him being the only Judgment Day member without a singles title sounds intriguing. The relationship between Priest and Balor feels like a ticking time bomb.

Seth Rollins could take time off once he loses the World Heavyweight Championship

Whether or not he loses the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins is due a break. He has worked tirelessly to reach the top of the mountain on RAW, but it has come at the expense of his health.

The Visionary has several niggling injuries, including one on his lower back, that may require surgery. Rollins spoke about this on the IMPAULSIVE podcast:

"My knee's been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it," said Rollins.

If Rollins decides to take some time off after dropping the World Heavyweight Championship, we could see Finn Balor leave The Judgment Day for good and feud with Damian Priest. That seems like the current story's natural direction, especially if Señor Money in the Bank repeats The Visionary's legendary cash-in from 2015.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in at SummerSlam, and will it be during Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!