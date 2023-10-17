Seth Rollins' protege to challenge Dominik Mysterio for his WWE title this week? What we know so far

The Judgment Day is on top of the mountain in WWE. Every member of the fearsome faction currently holds gold. Damian Priest and Finn Balor rule the tag team scene, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and even Dominik Mysterio has a title belt of his own.

Dirty Dom is the reigning NXT North American Champion, which means stars from the white & gold brand are all gunning for his belt. One such star is Nathan Frazer, an English wrestler who was hanging out at WWE RAW this week and had an altercation with the champion. This could lead to a title match, possibly as soon as on NXT tonight.

Frazer is a lightning-quick athlete who has held the Heritage Cup in the past. He was also trained by Seth Rollins, and the two maintain a mentor-mentee relationship to this very day. However, that relationship clearly does not impress Dirty Dom.

Their first negative interaction took place backstage at NXT. Dominik blew Frazer off and pretended that he had no idea who the exciting up-and-coming star even was. Mysterio carried on that attitude when asked about Nathan on WWE's The Bump.

However, after the two got into a fight backstage at RAW, there is no room for doubt that the champion is well aware of his challenger. Could Nathan be the one to dethrone the cocky titleholder? Only time will tell.

Seth Rollins has a major match for WWE Crown Jewel

While Seth Rollins' mentee may have a championship match confirmed for tonight or at a future date, there is no question as to when the Visionary's next major title bout is. He is already scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in just a few weeks. The big card will be held live in Saudi Arabia, and the Visionary will be in one of the main events. His opponent at the event will be Drew McIntyre.

The bout was made official last week after the two had a respectful chat in the ring. They met in the ring again during the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, but tensions flared up far more this time around.

McIntyre is clearly bitter over his greatest success coming during the pandemic era of WWE and fans not being there to celebrate his victory. Meanwhile, Seth will do anything he can to retain his gold. Both men's desire to succeed has led to tempers flaring and what will surely be an incredible match in Saudi Arabia.

