Seth Rollins to revive decade old feud at Elimination Chamber? Potential WrestleMania 40 match could be in the works

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been one of the most active champions on Monday Night RAW. Regardless of the situation, The Visionary has always defended his title against some of the biggest names, and his contribution has always been acknowledged by the WWE Universe.

However, despite all his services, The Visionary is without an opponent for WrestleMania 40. Hence, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre will face each other this Saturday in an Elimination Chamber match to determine who faces Rollins at WrestleMania.

While each man in the chamber match has their own qualities, Seth Rollins recently revealed whom he wants to face at WrestleMania XL. During an appearance on Nathan, Nat & Shaun podcast, the World Heavyweight Champion revealed he would like to face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

This choice by Seth is very interesting as he and Orton faced each other nearly nine years ago at WrestleMania 31. Therefore, it's nostalgic to see him choose Orton once again. However, before the match can be booked, it will be important for The Apex Predator to win the Elimination Chamber match.

Former WWE writer says Seth Rollins is nothing but talk and song

When examined overall, Seth Rollins has brought WWE plenty of attention. While Rollins might not be on the same level as Roman Reigns in terms of popularity, it does not mean he isn't famous at all. During his time until now, The Visionary has been behind some of the greatest moments in the promotion.

However, despite all the success, Vince Russo seems to be disappointed with Rollins. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Russo criticized Rollins for booking matches against his friends.

"Couple of months ago, remember he [Seth Rollins] gets that belt. I mean everybody looked at it as a secondary belt, from the jump, from the get-go. And then, remember he was just booking matches against his friends. He was like giving his friends matches... Bro, it just seems to me that Rollins is nothing but a lot of talk and a song."

While Rollins has somewhere been overshadowed due to the ongoing Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes saga, it will be interesting to see how he will be involved in it.

