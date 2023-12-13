Seth Rollins to be stripped of his World Championship if he breaks major WWE rule on RAW? Exploring potential punishment 

Seth Rollins has been hot-headed in recent weeks after CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary's foul-mouthed reaction to his rival's comeback was less than professional for the current World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, he has made his hatred of The Second City Saint very clear.

The two had quite the promo battle this week on WWE RAW, where Rollins told CM Punk that he hated him. Punk later announced that he would be part of the men's Royal Rumble match next month.

This could lead to CM Punk vs. Rollins at WrestleMania if the former emerges victorious on January 27, 2024, but what if the latter doesn't want to wait? This coming week is the final live RAW of the year, and it could see Rollins asking Adam Pearce for a match against Punk. The Visionary might want to ensure his adversary doesn't make it to the Rumble.

Adam Pearce was the man who signed Punk to RAW, although Seth Rollins made it clear that he didn't want him there. If the brand's general manager refuses Rollins' request, it could garner a violent reaction from the latter. This could ultimately lead to Pearce punishing the World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Seth Rollins cross the WWE line to get his hands on CM Punk?

In the last few weeks, Rollins has made every promo of his about Punk. There's no way he can wait until WrestleMania 40 to get his hands on the man he once called a "cancer."

Punk is set to wrestle at several WWE Live events in December, so nothing would stop him from locking horns with Rollins on the Day 1 edition of RAW, but Adam Pearce would need to approve it.

Pearce knows this is a premium live event-level match, and he wouldn't approve it for RAW. This could result in him being attacked by Rollins. While most punishments lead to a fine, Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, and the WWE official could strip him of his title.

