Shawn Michaels to ban WWE Superstar from WrestleMania weekend for horrifying actions on recent show? Chances explored

WWE has been featuring different storylines and character changes en route to WrestleMania. The same could be said with Shawn Michaels in NXT.

The developmental brand recently concluded its Roadblock episode, and one star that became the talk of the town after its conclusion was Roxanne Perez.

One of the matches featured for WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 was between The Kabuki Warriors vs. Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The challengers failed to capture the gold, and to add insult to injury, Roxanne Perez attacked Lyra. Valkyria was later stretched out of the building, but even though Shawn Michaels looked visibly concerned, he may not take further action after this.

Roxanne Perez already landed on the bad side of Ava, NXT's General Manager, just a few weeks ago. While it's possible that the former Women's Champion's actions could receive a punishment, it might not extend until WrestleMania weekend.

One of the events featured on 'Mania Weekend is NXT's Stand & Deliver, and it's possible that Perez could demand to face Lyra during the event. Since the brand's Women's Champion may be written off from television for a while, Roxanne may not receive an answer to her challenge. Instead, she may get a fine or get suspended from NXT by GM Ava or HBK.

Once Lyra returns, she could blindside Roxanne and accept the challenge to defend the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver on April 6, 2024.

Which WWE main roster star is on Roxanne Perez's side despite her recent attacks on Roadblock?

Roxanne Perez showed no mercy against Lyra Valkyria

Many stars, either on NXT or WWE's main roster brand, usually don't side with the person who attacks their fellow superstars, especially after a loss. However, this wasn't the case for CM Punk.

After what the 22-year-old did to Lyra, Punk posted Roxanne's tweet on his Instagram story, which read, "Punch people in the face!" This phrase was a nod to Punk, who said the same thing during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

Given the close relationship of both stars backstage, along with Cora Jade, it's no wonder that the former WWE Champion still sided with Perez despite her heinous actions at Roadblock.

What did Roxanne Perez say regarding her actions on WWE NXT Roadblock?

From the looks of it, the former Women's Champion is aware of her bad actions, but she doesn't care. In her recent tweet, she stated that although she did something awful, it felt good.

It would be interesting to see what happens next with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria.

