"She's so freaking talented" - Wrestling veteran says that Bianca Belair was a tough competition for Rhea Ripley in 2022 (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has been chosen as the 'Female Wrestler of the Year' for 2022 by many reputed professional wrestling pundits.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Hugo Savinovich briefly spoke about Ripley and her dominance in WWE.

He also discussed the rise of Bianca Belair, who has been dominant as the RAW Women's Champion.

"Pretty tight because I love Bianca, what an athlete, overcoming many obstacles and she has improved so much. I think she needs a little bit more on the mic but she's so freaking talented."

Savinovich further mentioned how Ripley's character has gotten over with young fans, who have started to 'fall in love' with her.

"Rhea Ripley, since the times of Chyna we haven't had anybody that could come closer. A lot of people will get upset, 'How the hell will you compare?' No, I'm not comparing, I'm saying, since the moment of Chyna, we have not had an athlete with this caliber that could really compete with a guy on a WWE level. The fact that she's got better with her character and finally they let her show her true personality. The tattoos that she had and Vince for some reason decided, 'No, no freaking tattoos on her' and now its one of the things that get more attention. I mean you got more young guys falling in love with this woman," he added. [10:49 - 11:56]

Michael Morales Torres also picked Rhea Ripley as his 'Female Wrestler of the Year'

During the same conversation, Michael Morales Torres also chose Rhea Ripley as his 'Female Wrestler of the Year.'

He briefly spoke about IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace, however, she wasn't nominated in this year's awards. Torres also mentioned both Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

"I really like Jordynne Grace but she is not nominated, so it's kinda complicated. Ronda had a huge year, Liv Morgan did as well but I think the way she got over with the audience, gotta go with Rhea Ripley. She's viral in every social media, she's connecting with the audience in every single way, her new gimmick and her new character is definitely working," said Michael Morales Torres.

Torres further spoke about the chemistry between Ripley and her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

"Love the way she's connecting with Dominik or ex-con Dom, it's kinda interesting the way she's the leader of the wolfpack, that she's part of The Judgment Day. Gotta go with Rhea Ripley, man," added Michael Morales Torres. [10:00 - 10:46]

