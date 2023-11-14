Sheamus returning to set up a blockbuster match with WWE Superstar at Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

Sheamus is one of the best superstars WWE has featured over the past 15 years or so. The former World Heavyweight Champion is one of the most consistent in-ring performers who can play a variety of roles on television at different positions on the card.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action recently due to an injury, but The Brawling Brutes leader may be back on WWE TV sooner rather than later. He is currently being advertised for SmackDown shows taking place later this month, although Sheamus is yet to actually return to in-ring action.

Many fans are intrigued as to what the former WWE Champion may do upon his return. One of the more interesting routes for him could be to stand up to and challenge a top champion, Logan Paul.

Paul is the reigning United States Champion. He won the title at Crown Jewel 2023 in a bout with Rey Mysterio. The Maverick used a pair of brass knuckles to pick up the victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Sheamus is a former United States Champion and likely detests seeing the entitled Paul with a belt he once had in his grasp. The Celtic Warrior returning to SmackDown to challenge Logan for a match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 could be a lot of fun.

The WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 card is already stacked

So far, just three matches have been confirmed for the big Survivor Series WarGames 2023 event. The show will be held in Chicago later this month, so the final few bouts will likely be announced soon.

Of the matches announced so far, all three are represented by WWE RAW. For instance, the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her coveted prize against the talented Zoey Stark.

Beyond that, a massive Men's WarGames Match has been confirmed for the event in Chicago. Team Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio will battle Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. However, there is a chance that the match could expand to a five vs. five style bout.

The only other bout officially confirmed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames is for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever, is set to defend his coveted prize against the man who has held it almost as much as anybody in The Miz.

While many expect other bouts to be included, such as a Shinsuke Nakamura open challenge or a second WarGames Match, nothing else has been confirmed as of yet.

