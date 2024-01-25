Should Bobby Lashley revisit decision to recruit 33 year old SmackDown star? Possible replacement and more explored

Since returning to WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has gone through his fair share of ups and downs. While Lashley has been unsuccessful in winning a title on the blue brand yet, he has been well-received by fans. Hence, Lashley will look to further strengthen his fan base by gaining a victory over Karrion Kross and his faction.

However, to do the same, The Almighty has to recruit more members, and potentially a female superstar to face Scarlett Bordeaux. As of now, it seems Lashley will be recruiting B-Fab to be the female addition to his faction. However, recruiting her might not be the best choice for Lashley.

On the blue brand, Bobby Lashley could recruit Jade Cargill to his faction. In comparison to B-Fab, Cargill has achieved plenty in her singles career already. Hence, she could be a great addition to Lashley's faction, and could also prove to be dominant against the likes of Bordeaux.

Joining Lashley's faction will also be beneficial for Jade Cargill as she will have the guidance of a veteran. Under the tutelage of Lashley, the former AEW TBS Champion could also win her first singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE star recollects protecting Bobby Lashley

Over the course of his career, Bobby Lashley has cemented his place as a legend in WWE and professional wrestling. Everyone who has worked with Lashley only has good things to say about him and also about how flexible and open he was to executing ideas.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recalled protecting Lashley. Benjamin mentioned that Lashley was too selfless in the ring, and said he was generous to a fault. The former Hurt Business member said:

"Bobby Lashley, extremely generous in the ring, to a fault. There were times we would be putting together matches and guys would suggest things to do with Bobby, and Bobby is nice. Bobby is like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That’s when me or Cedric or MVP would step up and go... We understood where Vince was trying to get Bobby and we would go, ‘No, no. You can do that with me, you can do that with him. You can’t do that to Bobby.'"

Shelton Benjamin and Lashley were part of Hurt Business for a long time. While many expected Benjamin to join Lashley's new faction on WWE SmackDown, he was unfortunately released last year.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.