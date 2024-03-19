Should Rhea Ripley officially cut ties 3-time champion following WWE RAW? Why it would be for the best

Rhea Ripley is currently highly engaged in her WrestleMania 40 feud as the Eradicator is set to put his title on the line against Becky Lynch in a title bout. The Stamford-based promotion announced the match after the Man secured a gigantic victory at this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match and secured her Mania spot.

Meanwhile, a recent development on Monday Night RAW seems to be planting seeds of Rhea Ripley officially cutting her ties with 3-time champion Dominik Mysterio. Presently, both Ripley and Dominik are part of the Judgment Day, along with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDongah.

However, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio wrestled Ricochet in a singles bout, but the match ended up with Dirty Dom suffering a loss at the hands of the former US Champion.

Soon after this, the company released a behind-the-scenes video where the 26-year-old star is seen frustrated by his loss. When asked about his confidence potentially dropping due to Rhea Ripley's absence from ringside, the Judgment Day member agreed.

Rhea Ripley cutting ties with Dominik Mysterio would arguably be best for him as it will result in the young star getting a pure singles run in the company. Moreover, Dirty Dom is seemingly over-dependent on Mami, and even Rhea is portrayed as more than just a protector for Dominik. Thus, the divergence of both stars will help Dominik to stand on his feet alone.

A full-fledged single run of the 26-year-old star will also help the company to escalate Dominik's position as a star. This could later result in the potential babyface turn of the Judgment Day member in the company.

As of writing, Mysterio is a two-time NXT North American Championship and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Championship along with Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see when Dirty Dom will add the next accolade to his title stats.

What happened between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are set for a WrestleMania showdown. However, the conclusion of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW also witnessed a heated face-off between these two stars. This scenario unfolded after Becky Lynch somehow secured a victory over Nia Jax in a Last Women's Standing match.

However, soon after this, the Women's World Champion made her presence felt and confronted The Man face to face.

Both Ripley and Lynch already have so much history together. Now WrestleMania 40 will answer who will pen down a victory in this iconic rivalry.

