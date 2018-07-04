SK's Take on WWE planning a huge Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.21K // 04 Jul 2018, 03:56 IST

Hardy and Wyatt could face their toughest task

The Raw Tag Team Championship picture hasn't been one that has been pushed into focus on WWE's flagship show over the past few months, but it could become one of the most anticipated matches at this years SummerSlam event.

The B Team have been picking up wins over both the current Champions over the past few weeks and are still currently undefeated as a duo, but given the fact that Wyatt was recently in a car accident and the true extent of his injuries is currently unknown, it means that their match at Extreme Rules could become a one-on-one instead of a Tag Team Championship match.

Authors of Pain have been pushed into the background on Raw ever since they were promoted to the main roster back in April but recently have resurfaced and are showing their dominance by defeating local jobbers.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, AOP could finally be getting the shot that they have deserved for months at this year's SummerSlam when they will take on Hardy and Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Championships. (transcript via RingsideNews)

“It looks like they are finally going to do something with The Authors of Pain. The “B-Team” thing is just a bridge to get to Matt & Bray Wyatt facing The Authors of Pain at SummerSlam.”

It's easy to imagine that WWE is just using the B-Team as a filler right now to get them into SummerSlam season and Akam and Rezar will step in and destroy all four men in the future to prove that they deserve to be the ones in the title picture.

There hasn't been a lot to watch in the Tag Team Division over the past few weeks and adding Authors of Pain to the mix would definitely add the intensity that is needed to the card for the Biggest Party of the Summer next month.

