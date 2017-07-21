SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week - 21st July, 2017

The latest happenings from the wrestling universe!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 13:30 IST

It was, indeed, a very newsworthy week for WWE

WWE is always making news, and therefore it is almost impossible to narrow it down to the most important updates for this weekly feature.

However, we are committed to informing you about the hottest highlights from WWE every week and bring you the latest edition of SKFabe.

Find out what transpired as we head into Battleground and in the aftermath of Kurt Angle's latest revelation. If you do believe that we've missed out on an important update, let us know in the comments. Your messages are always welcome.

#1 Match of the century teased recently

The Mae Young classic saw the ultimate confrontation, between two different worlds

Ever since UFC soared in popularity, fans have longed for a confrontation between UFC and WWE Superstars, much in the vein of how they would ask for dream matches between WWE and WCW stars in the 90s.

We saw a glimpse of such a dream match, during the Mae Young Classic Tournament at Full Sail University. Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim during her second round match and turned to the Four Horsewomen of WWE, giving the women of WWE, the four finger salute!

For those who are not familiar with the back story, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir (Roderick Strong's fiancee) and Jessamyn Duke from the MMA world call themselves 'the four horsewomen' as do the quartet of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Four Forsewomen versus four horsewomen match (both groups are inspired by the Four Horsemen, the legendary faction led by Ric Flair), and from the looks of it, it may soon be a reality. This is a match worthy of Wrestlemania and can get many casual viewers to tune in.