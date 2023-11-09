SmackDown: 24-time champion to turn heel after 5 years to set up Survivor Series elimination match against LA Knight? Exploring the possibility 

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown could have a massive twist in store for fans as a 24-time champion could turn heel to set up a Survivor Series match against LA Knight.

The superstar in question is none other than Triple H. As you may know, LA Knight faced a heartbreaking defeat against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 due to Jimmy Uso's interference. While an immediate rematch between the duo has been speculated, WWE may save it for later as The Tribal Chief is not scheduled for Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, the creative team could have Knight get involved in a feud against Triple H in Roman's absence. Given a top babyface taking on a heel authority figure has always done great numbers for WWE, a feud between the two would make total sense.

While The Game has been a face since 2018, he could turn heel after five years on WWE SmackDown. The 24-time champion could lay waste to The Megastar, laying down the breadcrumbs for a traditional Survivor Series elimination match between Team Knight and Team King of Kings.

SmackDown star LA Knight shares his honest opinion of Triple H

LA Knight recently shared his honest opinion of The Game, Triple H. While there have been murmurs of a rift between the duo, the SmackDown star denied those rumors.

In an exclusive chat with TNT Sports, The Megastar said:

"Triple H. Oh boy! Now we're talking about a loaded question because here everybody wants to create a little bit of something. Is this your headline piece right here? 'Oh! LA Knight said Triple H is a dummy' - Is that what we're going for? Hey boss man, how're you doing? You good?Cool. Alright, well sorry guys I don't have time to answer the question. Triple H is alright by me, I guess." [From 01:57 to 02:24]

