SmackDown: Did WWE tease Gunther's potential rival at WrestleMania 39?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown opened with Gunther and the rest of Imperium in action, but it may have also given a glimpse of his WrestleMania future.

Gunther's possible opponent for WrestleMania 39 was indeed teased on SmackDown. During Imperium's tag team bout against Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre made his presence known. Before The Scottish Warrior could fully make his way to the ring, The Viking Raiders attacked him from behind. Fortunately, Sheamus came out and helped his partner out.

The opening SmackDown match ended with Imperium taking the victory. Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre brawled with The Viking Raiders. They were later joined by Ricochet and Strowman.

As previously announced, the March 12 live event held at Madison Square Garden will feature a 20-man Battle Royal. Following the news, it was reported that McIntyre and Sheamus are heavy favorites to win the match. Other names in the bout include Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Gunther may be facing more than one superstar at WrestleMania 39

Now that McIntyre has made his presence known to The Ring General, rumors for their April match are slowly coming true. However, it looks like they will be joined by another dominant SmackDown superstar.

Earlier this month, it was reported by WrestleVotes that Gunther may be defending the Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat match against Drew and Sheamus. Although it looks like The Scottish Warrior has put the IC Champion on notice, the latter has still previously talked about Sheamus.

While on a previous episode of The Bump, The Ring General sparked a possible WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus after taking a shot at the SmackDown star.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus."

WrestleMania 39 is only a few weeks away, and the match card for the premium live event is slowly building up to be a spectacular show. It remains to be seen if The Ring General will face more than one opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

