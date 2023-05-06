SmackDown: Did WWE tease match between Rhea Ripley and male WWE star? Long term feud analyzed

A heated yet extremely cold altercation between Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio kicked off WWE SmackDown on May 5, 2023. The segment clearly marked the long-standing feud between the two superstars, and the fans didn’t know whether to boo the heel or cheer the babyface.

During the segment, Rey Mysterio was absolutely fired up when Dominik Mysterio tore a LWO t-shirt that a fan was holding. A possible inter gender match was teased during what happened in the ring after the altercation started.

Lucha Libre offered a WrestleMania rematch against Dominik Mysterio, but Rhea Ripley had other offers in mind. She stared him down before raising the stakes and asking if he’d want to fight her instead. Well, the crowd went wild while Rey Mysterio remained silent but Zelina Vega answered by stepping between Mysterio and Ripley.

Finally, the two factions decided on moving forward with a mixed tag team match between Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio and Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio. Even during this match, there’s no guarantee that Ripley will not try to attack Rey but will he do the same?

This isn’t the first time Rhea Ripley has teased an inter-gender match. She had subtly hinted at one in previous clashes between The Judgment Day and LWO. Furthermore, she even teased one against Solo Sikoa when she stared him down during a segment between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

The bitter feud that started between father and son has spread out to the two factions. Ever since Dominik Mysterio was taken into The Judgment Day, he has been all about ‘Mami’. He listens to everything she says, and she’s very protective of her ‘Dom Dom’.

Rey Mysterio tried to protect his son from Rhea Ripley’s influence but failed miserably. He doesn’t listen to anyone but Ripley, and that has worked as a storyline better than anyone expected.

Furthermore, Dominik has been extremely successful as a heel in WWE considering how the crowd boos him and doesn’t even let him speak.

It’s only a matter of time before the bitter father vs. son rivalry comes to an end and the duo move forward with other storylines.

But if there is anyone who can be booked for an inter gender match right now, it’s The Nightmare. She has showcased her rising power and won’t let a man take her down under any circumstances!

Do you think an inter-gender match in the cards? Let us know in the comment below.

